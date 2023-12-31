The Dallas Stars, including Mason Marchment, will be on the ice Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Considering a wager on Marchment in the Stars-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mason Marchment vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchment Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Marchment has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 14:35 on the ice per game.

In nine of 34 games this season, Marchment has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 16 of 34 games this year, Marchment has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 34 games this year, Marchment has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Marchment goes over his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Marchment having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchment Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 128 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team's -42 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 34 Games 5 21 Points 1 10 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.