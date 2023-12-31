Who’s the Best Team in the Southland? See our Weekly Southland Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Southland, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.
Southland Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. McNeese
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 25-2
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th
- Last Game: W 87-76 vs Michigan
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas A&M-Commerce
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Nicholls State
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 215th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th
- Last Game: W 74-65 vs Mobile
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Houston Christian
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Texas A&M-CC
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 267th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th
- Last Game: W 84-61 vs Schreiner
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Incarnate Word
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 270th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
- Last Game: W 130-53 vs Arlington Baptist
Next Game
- Opponent: @ TCU
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Lamar
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 283rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 351st
- Last Game: W 91-64 vs Paul Quinn
Next Game
- Opponent: Northwestern State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. SE Louisiana
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 295th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd
- Last Game: W 87-64 vs Loyola-New Orleans
Next Game
- Opponent: @ New Orleans
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 311th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 319th
- Last Game: L 77-74 vs UT Rio Grande Valley
Next Game
- Opponent: Our Lady of the Lake
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. New Orleans
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 9-18
- Overall Rank: 315th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th
- Last Game: L 80-51 vs SFA
Next Game
- Opponent: SE Louisiana
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Houston Christian
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 4-23
- Overall Rank: 333rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: L 79-52 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Nicholls State
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Northwestern State
- Current Record: 2-11 | Projected Record: 0-29
- Overall Rank: 359th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 218th
- Last Game: L 96-55 vs LSU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Lamar
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
