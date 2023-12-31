Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
There are three games featuring a Southland team on Sunday in college basketball action.
Southland Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at McNeese Cowgirls
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|-
|Incarnate Word Cardinals at Arkansas Razorbacks
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|SEC Network +
|Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Texas A&M Aggies
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 31
|SEC Network +
