Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 31
Sunday's game between the Texas A&M Aggies (11-1) and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-4) at Reed Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-54 and heavily favors Texas A&M to take home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 31.
The Aggies are coming off of an 88-36 victory against Prairie View A&M in their most recent game on Wednesday.
Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M 81, Texas A&M-Commerce 54
Texas A&M Schedule Analysis
- On November 25, the Aggies captured their best win of the season, a 65-51 victory over the California Golden Bears, who are a top 50 team (No. 30), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Aggies are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.
- Texas A&M has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Aggies are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins.
- Texas A&M has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (six).
Texas A&M 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-51 at home over Cal (No. 30) on November 25
- 63-52 at home over Kansas (No. 40) on December 3
- 74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 83) on November 12
- 83-51 at home over Lamar (No. 131) on December 6
- 81-57 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 161) on November 30
Texas A&M Leaders
- Lauren Ware: 10.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.5 BLK, 48.5 FG%
- Aicha Coulibaly: 11.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Janiah Barker: 12.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 STL, 50.8 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)
- Endyia Rogers: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56)
- Sahara Jones: 6.4 PTS, 31.8 FG%
Texas A&M Performance Insights
- The Aggies are outscoring opponents by 28.2 points per game with a +339 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.9 points per game (63rd in college basketball) and allow 47.7 per outing (second in college basketball).
