Dereck Lively's Dallas Mavericks take the court versus the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on December 30, Lively put up 12 points and 14 rebounds in a 132-122 win versus the Warriors.

In this article we will dive into Lively's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Dereck Lively Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.0 9.7 Rebounds 8.5 7.8 7.7 Assists -- 1.1 1.0 PRA -- 17.9 18.4 PR -- 16.8 17.4



Dereck Lively Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Lively has made 4.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.8% of his team's total makes.

Lively's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 103.0 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

The Jazz allow 118.8 points per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Jazz have conceded 42.3 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

Giving up 28.3 assists per contest, the Jazz are the 27th-ranked team in the league.

Dereck Lively vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 24 10 4 1 0 2 1

