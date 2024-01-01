The ReliaQuest Bowl will see the LSU Tigers battle the Wisconsin Badgers. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is LSU vs. Wisconsin?

  • Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tampa, Florida
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: LSU 39, Wisconsin 18
  • LSU is 8-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).
  • The Tigers have won all seven games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter.
  • Wisconsin lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
  • The Badgers have played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 77.8% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: LSU (-9)
  • LSU is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Tigers have an against the spread record of 6-1 in their seven games as a favorite of 9 points or more so far this season.
  • Wisconsin has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • This year, the Badgers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 9 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (57.5)
  • LSU and its opponents have combined to go over Monday's over/under of 57.5 points 10 times this season.
  • There has not been a Wisconsin game this season with more combined scoring than Monday's over/under of 57.5.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 69.2 points per game, 11.7 points more than the over/under of 57.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

LSU

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 62.5 64 60.6
Implied Total AVG 37.9 42.3 32.6
ATS Record 7-4-0 5-1-0 2-3-0
Over/Under Record 10-1-0 5-1-0 5-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 8-2 6-0 2-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 47.7 46.8 48.8
Implied Total AVG 29.3 31.2 27
ATS Record 5-5-1 2-3-1 3-2-0
Over/Under Record 4-7-0 2-4-0 2-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 6-4 3-2 3-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

