Luka Doncic and Lauri Markkanen will battle when the Dallas Mavericks (19-14) face the Utah Jazz (14-19) at Delta Center on Monday, January 1 starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Game Info

Game Day: Monday, January 1, 2024

Luka Doncic vs. Lauri Markkanen Fantasy Comparison

Stat Luka Doncic Lauri Markkanen Total Fantasy Pts 1736.4 882.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 57.9 38.4 Fantasy Rank 2 -

Luka Doncic vs. Lauri Markkanen Insights

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic is putting up 33.9 points, 9.3 assists and 8.4 boards per game.

The Mavericks' +46 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 119.2 points per game (seventh in the NBA) while giving up 117.8 per contest (22nd in the league).

Dallas ranks 23rd in the league at 42.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.3 fewer than the 46.4 its opponents average.

The Mavericks make 15.5 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 2.1 more than their opponents (13.4).

Dallas has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (first in NBA action), 2.3 fewer than the 13.7 it forces on average (10th in the league).

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Markkanen's averages for the season are 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per contest.

The Jazz have a -178 scoring differential, falling short by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 113.4 points per game, 19th in the league, and are giving up 118.8 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA.

The 46.0 rebounds per game Utah accumulates rank fourth in the league, 3.7 more than the 42.3 its opponents record.

The Jazz connect on 13.2 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 14.1 on average.

Utah loses the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 15.7 (29th in league) while its opponents average 12.2.

Luka Doncic vs. Lauri Markkanen Advanced Stats

Stat Luka Doncic Lauri Markkanen Plus/Minus Per Game 2.5 -0.7 Usage Percentage 36.2% 25.1% True Shooting Pct 61.7% 62.8% Total Rebound Pct 12.4% 14.4% Assist Pct 41.9% 7.8%

