The Utah Jazz (14-19) are 3.5-point underdogs as they try to continue a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Dallas Mavericks (19-14) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Delta Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSSW. The point total is set at 245.5 for the matchup.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -3.5 245.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

In nine of 33 games this season, Dallas and its opponents have combined to total more than 245.5 points.

Dallas has had an average of 236.9 points in its games this season, 8.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Mavericks are 18-15-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Dallas has won 15 out of the 20 games, or 75%, in which it has been favored.

Dallas has a record of 11-4, a 73.3% win rate, when it's favored by -155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Mavericks have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 245.5 % of Games Over 245.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 9 27.3% 119.2 232.6 117.8 236.6 233.9 Jazz 6 18.2% 113.4 232.6 118.8 236.6 230.4

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Three of Mavericks' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Against the spread, Dallas has performed worse when playing at home, covering six times in 15 home games, and 12 times in 18 road games.

The Mavericks record only 0.4 more points per game (119.2) than the Jazz allow (118.8).

Dallas is 14-4 against the spread and 16-2 overall when scoring more than 118.8 points.

Mavericks vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Mavericks and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 18-15 9-6 20-13 Jazz 19-14 14-10 18-15

Mavericks vs. Jazz Point Insights

Mavericks Jazz 119.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 14-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-2 16-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-4 117.8 Points Allowed (PG) 118.8 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 7-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-3 7-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-6

