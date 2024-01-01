The TCU Horned Frogs (10-2) go up against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

  • The Lions' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have given up to their opponents (42.2%).
  • This season, Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 72nd.
  • The Lions put up 8.4 more points per game (76.9) than the Horned Frogs give up to opponents (68.5).
  • Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-0 when it scores more than 68.5 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas A&M-Commerce averages 100.3 points per game at home, and 53.5 on the road.
  • In 2023-24 the Lions are allowing seven fewer points per game at home (70) than on the road (77).
  • At home, Texas A&M-Commerce knocks down 14.2 triples per game, 8.0 more than it averages away (6.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (42.7%) than away (22.3%).

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ SMU L 90-47 Moody Coliseum
12/11/2023 Northern Colorado W 101-99 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
12/18/2023 Arlington Baptist W 130-53 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/1/2024 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena
1/6/2024 McNeese - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/8/2024 @ New Orleans - Lakefront Arena

