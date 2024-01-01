The TCU Horned Frogs (10-2) are heavy, 25.5-point favorites against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 149.5.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -25.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M-Commerce has played three games this season that ended with a point total higher than 149.5 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce's games this year have had a 150.4-point total on average, 0.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Texas A&M-Commerce has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

Texas A&M-Commerce has won in two of the five contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Lions have been at least a +1400 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas A&M-Commerce has a 6.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 6 50% 86.5 163.4 68.5 142 150.9 Texas A&M-Commerce 3 33.3% 76.9 163.4 73.5 142 143.2

Additional Texas A&M-Commerce Insights & Trends

The Lions' 76.9 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 68.5 the Horned Frogs give up to opponents.

Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when it scores more than 68.5 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 6-6-0 3-3 6-6-0 Texas A&M-Commerce 4-5-0 1-0 3-6-0

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Texas A&M-Commerce 13-4 Home Record 5-5 4-7 Away Record 7-12 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.8 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-7-0

