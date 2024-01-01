The No. 21 Texas Longhorns (10-2) are heavy favorites (-18.5) as they try to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Moody Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 145.5.

Texas vs. UT Arlington Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -18.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, Texas and its opponents have scored more than 145.5 total points.

The average point total in Texas' games this season is 143.7, 1.8 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Longhorns are 4-8-0 against the spread this season.

UT Arlington (7-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 36.7% more often than Texas (4-8-0) this season.

Texas vs. UT Arlington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 5 41.7% 79.2 152.3 64.5 137.2 147.2 UT Arlington 6 60% 73.1 152.3 72.7 137.2 142.5

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

The 79.2 points per game the Longhorns score are 6.5 more points than the Mavericks give up (72.7).

Texas is 3-5 against the spread and 8-0 overall when scoring more than 72.7 points.

Texas vs. UT Arlington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 4-8-0 1-5 5-7-0 UT Arlington 7-3-0 0-1 7-3-0

Texas vs. UT Arlington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas UT Arlington 17-1 Home Record 6-8 4-6 Away Record 4-9 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.5 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.