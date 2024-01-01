The No. 21 Texas Longhorns (10-2) hope to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Moody Center. The matchup airs on Longhorn Network.

UT Arlington vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

UT Arlington Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks are shooting 42.5% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 39.4% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.
  • UT Arlington has compiled a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.4% from the field.
  • The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 25th.
  • The Mavericks average 8.6 more points per game (73.1) than the Longhorns give up (64.5).
  • UT Arlington has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

  • At home UT Arlington is putting up 79.7 points per game, 15.1 more than it is averaging on the road (64.6).
  • The Mavericks are conceding fewer points at home (64.2 per game) than away (82.8).
  • At home, UT Arlington makes 10.3 triples per game, 4.5 more than it averages on the road (5.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.6%) than away (26.4%).

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Air Force W 76-73 Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 @ Texas Tech L 77-66 United Supermarkets Arena
12/23/2023 @ North Texas L 78-52 UNT Coliseum
1/1/2024 @ Texas - Moody Center
1/4/2024 @ Tarleton State - Wisdom Gym
1/6/2024 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum

