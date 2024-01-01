UT Arlington vs. Texas: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 1
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Texas Longhorns (10-2) will host the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) after victories in six straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. UT Arlington matchup.
UT Arlington vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UT Arlington vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|UT Arlington Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Texas (-17.5)
|146.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
UT Arlington vs. Texas Betting Trends
- UT Arlington has covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Mavericks have been an underdog by 18 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Texas has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
- The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.