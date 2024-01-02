Collin County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Collin County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Denison High School at Lovejoy High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Lucas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School - Frisco at Walnut Grove High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Hill High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Community High School at Wills Point High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Wills Point, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
