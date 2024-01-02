Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Fort Bend County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wharton High School at Needville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2

7:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Needville, TX

Needville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Logos Preparatory Academy at Faith West Academy