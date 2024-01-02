Hamilton County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Hamilton County, Texas is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Hamilton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hico High School at De Leon High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: De Leon, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
