Hockley County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
In Hockley County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hockley County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ropes High School at Tahoka High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Tahoka, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.