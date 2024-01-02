If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Montague County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Montague County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bowie High School at Jacksboro High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 2

3:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Jacksboro, TX

Jacksboro, TX Conference: 3A - District 7

3A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Slidell High School at Prairie Valley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Nocona, TX

Nocona, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Blue Ridge High School at Nocona High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Nocona, TX

Nocona, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Midway High School - Henrietta at Forestburg School High School