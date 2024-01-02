Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Navarro County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Navarro County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mildred High School at Kemp High School