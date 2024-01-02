The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will host the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is seven percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

In games North Carolina shoots better than 39.7% from the field, it is 9-3 overall.

The Tar Heels are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 19th.

The Tar Heels score 21.5 more points per game (86.3) than the Panthers allow (64.8).

North Carolina is 9-3 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Pittsburgh Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.9% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.

Pittsburgh has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 34th.

The Panthers' 80.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 73.3 the Tar Heels allow.

Pittsburgh has a 9-4 record when allowing fewer than 86.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, North Carolina scored 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did away from home (70.2).

In 2022-23, the Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 71.1.

North Carolina made 7.5 treys per game with a 32% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Pittsburgh scored more points at home (77.8 per game) than away (75.4) last season.

At home, the Panthers conceded 66.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 70.8.

At home, Pittsburgh sunk 10.1 3-pointers per game last season, one more than it averaged away (9.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.1%) than on the road (37.2%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Kentucky L 87-83 State Farm Arena 12/20/2023 Oklahoma W 81-69 Spectrum Center 12/29/2023 Charleston Southern W 105-60 Dean Smith Center 1/2/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center 1/6/2024 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ NC State - PNC Arena

Pittsburgh Upcoming Schedule