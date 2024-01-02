How to Watch North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Panthers (9-4, 0-2 ACC) will host the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is seven percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
- In games North Carolina shoots better than 39.7% from the field, it is 9-3 overall.
- The Tar Heels are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 19th.
- The Tar Heels score 21.5 more points per game (86.3) than the Panthers allow (64.8).
- North Carolina is 9-3 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Pittsburgh Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 44.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 41.9% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.
- Pittsburgh has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 34th.
- The Panthers' 80.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 73.3 the Tar Heels allow.
- Pittsburgh has a 9-4 record when allowing fewer than 86.3 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, North Carolina scored 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did away from home (70.2).
- In 2022-23, the Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 71.1.
- North Carolina made 7.5 treys per game with a 32% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Pittsburgh scored more points at home (77.8 per game) than away (75.4) last season.
- At home, the Panthers conceded 66.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 70.8.
- At home, Pittsburgh sunk 10.1 3-pointers per game last season, one more than it averaged away (9.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.1%) than on the road (37.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|L 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 81-69
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 105-60
|Dean Smith Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
Pittsburgh Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 86-50
|Petersen Events Center
|12/20/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|W 62-48
|Petersen Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 81-73
|JMA Wireless Dome
|1/2/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/9/2024
|Duke
|-
|Petersen Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.