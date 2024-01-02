Runnels County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Runnels County, Texas is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Runnels County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ballinger High School at Merkel High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Merkel, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
