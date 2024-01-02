Rusk County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Rusk County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Rusk County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cushing High School at Carlisle High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Henderson, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elysian Fields High School at Tatum High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Tatum, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
