Shackelford County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Shackelford County, Texas today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shackelford County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hamlin Collegiate High School at Albany High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Albany, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.