Tuesday's contest features the SMU Mustangs (9-4, 0-0 AAC) and the Charlotte 49ers (6-6, 0-0 AAC) facing off at Moody Coliseum (on January 2) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-63 win for SMU.

The game has no line set.

SMU vs. Charlotte Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

SMU vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 72, Charlotte 63

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Charlotte

Computer Predicted Spread: SMU (-9.0)

SMU (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 135.0

SMU's record against the spread so far this season is 7-5-0, and Charlotte's is 5-5-0. A total of three out of the Mustangs' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the 49ers' games have gone over.

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs' +184 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.4 points per game (155th in college basketball) while giving up 62.2 per contest (13th in college basketball).

SMU is 47th in the nation at 40.4 rebounds per game. That's 5.6 more than the 34.8 its opponents average.

SMU makes 2.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.8 (154th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.7.

The Mustangs average 95.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (164th in college basketball), and allow 78.0 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

SMU and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Mustangs commit 12.2 per game (220th in college basketball) and force 12.6 (136th in college basketball play).

