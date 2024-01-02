How to Watch SMU vs. Charlotte on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The SMU Mustangs (9-4, 0-0 AAC) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte 49ers (6-6, 0-0 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Moody Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
SMU vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the 49ers allow to opponents.
- SMU is 8-2 when it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 47th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the 49ers sit at 342nd.
- The Mustangs average 76.4 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 63.5 the 49ers give up.
- SMU is 9-2 when scoring more than 63.5 points.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SMU scored 70.9 points per game last season at home, which was 2.8 more points than it averaged in away games (68.1).
- In 2022-23, the Mustangs ceded 70.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 83.1.
- SMU drained 7.1 treys per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged away from home (6 threes per game, 28% three-point percentage).
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Florida State
|W 68-57
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/19/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 89-53
|Moody Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Murray State
|W 92-65
|CFSB Center
|1/2/2024
|Charlotte
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|1/13/2024
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
