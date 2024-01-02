Stars vs. Canadiens Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 2
The Dallas Stars (22-9-4) host the Montreal Canadiens (15-16-5) at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and ESPN+. The Stars have won six in a row at home.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
In the last 10 games for the Stars (7-2-1), their offense has scored 40 goals while their defense has conceded 32 goals. They have had 30 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored five goals (16.7%).
Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Tuesday's contest.
Stars vs. Canadiens Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Stars 4, Canadiens 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-300)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Stars vs Canadiens Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars (22-9-4 overall) have a 7-4-11 record in contests that have gone to overtime.
- Dallas is 11-3-3 (25 points) in its 17 games decided by one goal.
- The five times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they went 1-3-1 (three points).
- Dallas has finished 1-1-1 in the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering three points).
- The Stars have scored at least three goals in 25 games (20-3-2, 42 points).
- In the 10 games when Dallas has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 16 points after finishing 8-2-0.
- In the 20 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 13-6-1 (27 points).
- The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 9-3-3 to record 21 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|2nd
|3.6
|Goals Scored
|2.75
|27th
|14th
|3.03
|Goals Allowed
|3.39
|22nd
|17th
|30.5
|Shots
|28.8
|27th
|16th
|30.4
|Shots Allowed
|32.9
|28th
|12th
|22.33%
|Power Play %
|18.25%
|22nd
|2nd
|85.84%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.58%
|30th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Stars vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.