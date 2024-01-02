How to Watch UConn vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 4 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) hope to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.
UConn vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- UConn is 9-0 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 71st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons rank 351st.
- The Huskies average 7.6 more points per game (83) than the Blue Demons give up (75.4).
- UConn has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 75.4 points.
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
- This season, DePaul has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 68th.
- The Blue Demons score an average of 66.9 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies give up to opponents.
- When DePaul allows fewer than 83 points, it is 3-5.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, UConn averaged 13.2 more points per game (83.3) than it did in road games (70.1).
- Defensively the Huskies played better in home games last year, surrendering 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 in road games.
- UConn drained 9.1 threes per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was one more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged away from home (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul put up more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (66.4) last season.
- The Blue Demons allowed more points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (77.4) last season.
- DePaul knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than on the road (33.7%).
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 76-63
|Climate Pledge Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 75-60
|Prudential Center
|12/23/2023
|St. John's
|W 69-65
|XL Center
|1/2/2024
|DePaul
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|L 56-46
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|W 70-58
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|1/9/2024
|Creighton
|-
|Wintrust Arena
