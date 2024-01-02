The No. 4 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) hope to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

UConn vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut TV: FOX Sports Networks

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.

UConn is 9-0 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Huskies are the 71st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons rank 351st.

The Huskies average 7.6 more points per game (83) than the Blue Demons give up (75.4).

UConn has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 75.4 points.

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

This season, DePaul has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 68th.

The Blue Demons score an average of 66.9 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies give up to opponents.

When DePaul allows fewer than 83 points, it is 3-5.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, UConn averaged 13.2 more points per game (83.3) than it did in road games (70.1).

Defensively the Huskies played better in home games last year, surrendering 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 in road games.

UConn drained 9.1 threes per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was one more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged away from home (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul put up more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (66.4) last season.

The Blue Demons allowed more points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (77.4) last season.

DePaul knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than on the road (33.7%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/15/2023 Gonzaga W 76-63 Climate Pledge Arena 12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center 12/23/2023 St. John's W 69-65 XL Center 1/2/2024 DePaul - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse 1/10/2024 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

DePaul Upcoming Schedule