The No. 4 UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) hope to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

UConn vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

UConn Stats Insights

  • The Huskies are shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
  • UConn is 9-0 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 71st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Demons rank 351st.
  • The Huskies average 7.6 more points per game (83) than the Blue Demons give up (75.4).
  • UConn has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 75.4 points.

DePaul Stats Insights

  • The Blue Demons' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
  • This season, DePaul has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 68th.
  • The Blue Demons score an average of 66.9 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies give up to opponents.
  • When DePaul allows fewer than 83 points, it is 3-5.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, UConn averaged 13.2 more points per game (83.3) than it did in road games (70.1).
  • Defensively the Huskies played better in home games last year, surrendering 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 in road games.
  • UConn drained 9.1 threes per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was one more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged away from home (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • DePaul put up more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (66.4) last season.
  • The Blue Demons allowed more points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (77.4) last season.
  • DePaul knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than on the road (7.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40%) than on the road (33.7%).

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Gonzaga W 76-63 Climate Pledge Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center
12/23/2023 St. John's W 69-65 XL Center
1/2/2024 DePaul - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena
12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena
12/30/2023 Chicago State W 70-58 Wintrust Arena
1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena
1/9/2024 Creighton - Wintrust Arena

