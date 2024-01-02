Tuesday's AAC slate includes the UTSA Roadrunners (5-6, 0-0 AAC) meeting the UAB Blazers (6-5, 0-0 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UTSA vs. UAB Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UTSA Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA Players to Watch

Christian Tucker: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Carlton Linguard: 10.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Dre Fuller Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Isaiah Wyatt: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Trey Edmonds: 7.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAB Players to Watch

Eric Gaines: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Yaxel Lendeborg: 9.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.2 BLK Javian Davis: 11 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Alejandro: 10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Efrem Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA vs. UAB Stat Comparison

UTSA Rank UTSA AVG UAB AVG UAB Rank 95th 78.8 Points Scored 76.2 154th 343rd 79.8 Points Allowed 74.9 277th 37th 41.1 Rebounds 38.8 85th 58th 11 Off. Rebounds 11.6 30th 25th 10 3pt Made 5.2 339th 117th 14.5 Assists 12.5 255th 118th 11.1 Turnovers 11.4 144th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.