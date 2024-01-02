Wilbarger County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Wilbarger County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Wilbarger County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henrietta High School at Vernon High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Vernon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School at Munday High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Munday, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
