Wednesday's contest that pits the No. 6 Baylor Bears (12-0) versus the No. 23 TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) at Foster Pavilion has a projected final score of 73-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Baylor, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

Their last time out, the Bears won on Saturday 85-79 over Texas.

The Bears enter this game after an 85-79 win over Texas on Saturday. The Horned Frogs are coming off of an 81-67 victory over BYU in their last outing on Saturday. Jada Walker scored a team-best 19 points for the Bears in the victory. Sedona Prince scored 25 points in the Horned Frogs' victory, leading the team.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. TCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 73, TCU 64

Top 25 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Bears beat the No. 10 Texas Longhorns, 85-79, on December 30.

The Bears have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Baylor is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

The Bears have four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

85-79 on the road over Texas (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 30

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on December 16

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 89) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 92) on November 19

TCU Schedule Analysis

The Horned Frogs clinched their signature win of the season on November 25, when they grabbed an 88-81 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30), according to our computer rankings.

The Horned Frogs have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Bears are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, TCU is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

TCU 2023-24 Best Wins

88-81 over Nebraska (No. 30) on November 25

81-67 at home over BYU (No. 97) on December 30

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 99) on November 12

82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 102) on December 1

68-51 at home over Lamar (No. 130) on December 17

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

12.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Sarah Andrews: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76)

13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (33-for-76) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG%

11.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 53.6 FG% Bella Fontleroy: 10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50)

10.4 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50) Aijha Blackwell: 9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

TCU Leaders

Prince: 21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148)

22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)

10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70) Jaden Owens: 8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 29.4 points per game (scoring 84.7 points per game to rank 14th in college basketball while allowing 55.3 per contest to rank 40th in college basketball) and have a +353 scoring differential overall.

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs put up 80.5 points per game (30th in college basketball) while allowing 53.4 per outing (20th in college basketball). They have a +379 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 27.1 points per game.

