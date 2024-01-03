Dallas County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Dallas County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Justin F Kimball School at W T White High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on January 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest High School at Woodrow Wilson
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on January 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunset High School at Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on January 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Molina High School at W H Adamson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest High School at Woodrow Wilson
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
