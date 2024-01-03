The Dallas Mavericks, with Dereck Lively, take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Lively, in his most recent action, had 10 points and six rebounds in a 127-90 loss to the Jazz.

With prop bets available for Lively, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Dereck Lively Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.0 9.7 Rebounds 9.5 7.7 7.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.1 PRA -- 17.9 18.7 PR -- 16.7 17.6



Dereck Lively Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Lively has made 4.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 7.9% of his team's total makes.

Lively's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 103.1 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Trail Blazers are ranked 17th in the league, giving up 115 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44.8 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.9 assists per game.

Dereck Lively vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2023 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 12/8/2023 28 10 9 2 0 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.