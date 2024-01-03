Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Galveston County, Texas today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Galveston County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clear Springs High School at Clear Lake High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 3

1:00 PM CT on January 3 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lufkin High School at Friendswood High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 3

3:00 PM CT on January 3 Location: Friendswood, TX

Friendswood, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Brook High School at Clear Creek High School