Harris County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you live in Harris County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clear Springs High School at Clear Lake High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summer Creek High School at Kingwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Humble, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Humble High School at Atascocita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Humble, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.