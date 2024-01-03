If you live in Harris County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clear Springs High School at Clear Lake High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on January 3

1:00 PM CT on January 3 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Conference: 6A - Region 24

6A - Region 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Summer Creek High School at Kingwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3

7:00 PM CT on January 3 Location: Humble, TX

Humble, TX Conference: 6A - Region 21

6A - Region 21 How to Stream: Watch Here

Humble High School at Atascocita High School