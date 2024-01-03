Wednesday's Big 12 schedule includes the Kansas State Wildcats (12-1) meeting the Houston Cougars (9-2) at 7:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Houston vs. Kansas State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Houston Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Players to Watch

Laila Blair: 15.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK N'Yah Boyd: 11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK Bria Patterson: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Kamryn Jones: 5.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1 BLK Britney Onyeje: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kansas State Players to Watch

Ayoka Lee: 20.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK

20.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK Serena Sundell: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Gabby Gregory: 8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaelyn Glenn: 6.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK Gisela Sanchez: 7.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.