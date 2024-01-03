The Kansas State Wildcats (13-1) will host the Houston Cougars (9-3) after victories in eight home games in a row. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Houston vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars' 78.9 points per game are 27.5 more points than the 51.4 the Wildcats give up.

Houston has put together a 9-1 record in games it scores more than 51.4 points.

Kansas State is 13-1 when it allows fewer than 78.9 points.

The 77.9 points per game the Wildcats average are 13 more points than the Cougars allow (64.9).

Kansas State is 12-1 when scoring more than 64.9 points.

Houston has a 9-1 record when giving up fewer than 77.9 points.

This season the Wildcats are shooting 48% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Cougars concede.

The Cougars shoot 40.6% from the field, 9% higher than the Wildcats allow.

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)

15.2 PTS, 2.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58) N'Yah Boyd: 11.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53)

11.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (13-for-53) Bria Patterson: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38) Kamryn Jones: 5.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.8 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Maliyah Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 43 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

Houston Schedule