Lakers vs. Heat Injury Report Today - January 3
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) have four players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Miami Heat (19-14) on Wednesday, January 3 at Crypto.com Arena, with the opening tip at 10:00 PM ET.
The Lakers enter this game after a 129-109 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday. In the loss, LeBron James led the Lakers with 34 points.
The Heat lost their last matchup 121-104 against the Clippers on Monday. Bam Adebayo's team-leading 21 points paced the Heat in the loss.
Lakers vs Heat Additional Info
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gabe Vincent
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|5.4
|1.0
|3.0
|D'Angelo Russell
|PG
|Questionable
|Tailbone
|14.8
|2.9
|6.3
|Cameron Reddish
|SF
|Questionable
|Groin
|6.8
|2.6
|1.6
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|Questionable
|Calf
|11.6
|3.7
|1.0
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dru Smith
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|4.3
|1.6
|1.6
|Jimmy Butler
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|21.0
|5.0
|4.5
|Josh Richardson
|SG
|Questionable
|Back
|10.0
|2.7
|3.0
|Haywood Highsmith
|SF
|Out
|Jaw
|6.0
|2.9
|1.4
|Caleb Martin
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|11.0
|5.1
|2.3
Lakers vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN
