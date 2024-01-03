The Portland Trail Blazers (9-23) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they look to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (19-15) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and ROOT Sports NW.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

BSSW and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 120 - Trail Blazers 110

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 11.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-10.1)

Mavericks (-10.1) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.0

The Mavericks (18-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 52.9% of the time, six% more often than the Trail Blazers (15-17-0) this year.

Dallas covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Portland covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more (83.3%).

Dallas' games have gone over the total 58.8% of the time this season (20 out of 34), which is more often than Portland's games have (15 out of 32).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Trail Blazers are 8-20, while the Mavericks are 15-6 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Mavericks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks are putting up 118.3 points per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 118 points per contest (23rd-ranked).

Dallas, who ranks 23rd in the league with 42.1 boards per game, is allowing 46.6 rebounds per contest, which is third-worst in the NBA.

The Mavericks rank 24th in the NBA with 25.3 assists per game.

Dallas is forcing 13.6 turnovers per game this season (12th-ranked in NBA), but it has averaged only 11.6 turnovers per contest (second-best).

The Mavericks are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 15.3 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank 17th with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.