Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Portland Trail Blazers (9-23) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to stop a five-game road losing streak when they take on the Dallas Mavericks (19-15) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at American Airlines Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and ROOT Sports NW. The matchup's point total is set at 234.5.
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-11.5
|234.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas' 34 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 234.5 points 21 times.
- The average total in Dallas' contests this year is 236.3, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Mavericks have put together an 18-16-0 record against the spread.
- Dallas has entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 15, or 71.4%, of those games.
- Dallas has played as a favorite of -650 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Mavericks, based on the moneyline, is 86.7%.
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|21
|61.8%
|118.3
|227.1
|118
|233
|234.3
|Trail Blazers
|8
|25%
|108.8
|227.1
|115
|233
|226.2
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks are 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their last 10 contests.
- Three of Mavericks' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Dallas has done a better job covering the spread in road games (12-7-0) than it has at home (6-9-0).
- The Mavericks score 118.3 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 115 the Trail Blazers give up.
- Dallas is 15-5 against the spread and 17-3 overall when scoring more than 115 points.
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|18-16
|1-1
|20-14
|Trail Blazers
|15-17
|5-1
|15-17
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Trail Blazers
|118.3
|108.8
|7
|29
|15-5
|4-1
|17-3
|3-2
|118
|115
|23
|17
|4-2
|12-9
|4-2
|8-13
