The No. 23 Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) will try to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Providence vs. Seton Hall Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Providence Stats Insights

  • The Friars are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Pirates allow to opponents.
  • In games Providence shoots higher than 41.7% from the field, it is 10-0 overall.
  • The Pirates are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Friars sit at 97th.
  • The Friars score 6.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Pirates allow (69.0).
  • Providence is 11-1 when scoring more than 69.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Seton Hall Stats Insights

  • The Pirates' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Friars have given up to their opponents (38.0%).
  • Seton Hall has put together an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.0% from the field.
  • The Friars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates rank 13th.
  • The Pirates score 10.0 more points per game (73.9) than the Friars allow their opponents to score (63.9).
  • Seton Hall is 7-3 when giving up fewer than 75.2 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Providence scored 82.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.
  • The Friars ceded 70.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.8).
  • At home, Providence averaged 0.9 more threes per game (7.1) than in away games (6.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to in road games (34.4%).

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Seton Hall scored more points at home (70.9 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.
  • At home, the Pirates allowed 64.3 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65.9).
  • Seton Hall made more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (32.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Sacred Heart W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/19/2023 Marquette W 72-57 Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/23/2023 Butler W 85-75 Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/3/2024 Seton Hall - Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/6/2024 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
1/10/2024 @ St. John's - Madison Square Garden

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Missouri W 93-87 T-Mobile Center
12/20/2023 UConn W 75-60 Prudential Center
12/23/2023 @ Xavier L 74-54 Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
1/6/2024 Marquette - Prudential Center
1/9/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.