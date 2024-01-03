The Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) will host the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) after winning eight straight home games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Providence vs. Seton Hall matchup.

Providence vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Providence vs. Seton Hall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Providence Moneyline Seton Hall Moneyline FanDuel Providence (-6.5) 138.5 -280 +225 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Providence vs. Seton Hall Betting Trends

Providence is 8-5-0 ATS this season.

The Friars and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of 13 times this season.

Seton Hall is 4-8-1 ATS this season.

Pirates games have hit the over five out of 13 times this year.

Providence Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), Providence is 39th in the country. It is way below that, 56th, according to computer rankings.

The Friars have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +10000 at the start of the season to +10000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Providence has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

