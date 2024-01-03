AAC opponents square off when the Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC) welcome in the Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) at Devlin Fieldhouse, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Rice vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

Rice Stats Insights

This season, Rice has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Green Wave are the rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 162nd.

The Owls score six fewer points per game (73.8) than the Green Wave allow their opponents to score (79.8).

When it scores more than 79.8 points, Rice is 4-1.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Rice scored 81.1 points per game at home last season, and 72.2 on the road.

At home, the Owls conceded 73.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 79.5.

Beyond the arc, Rice sunk fewer trifectas away (8.8 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.7%) than at home (36.8%) as well.

Rice Upcoming Schedule