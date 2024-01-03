Wednesday's AAC slate includes the Tulane Green Wave (8-2, 0-0 AAC) meeting the Rice Owls (6-6, 0-0 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Rice vs. Tulane Game Information

Rice Players to Watch

  • Max Fiedler: 9.4 PTS, 9.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Travis Evee: 17.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mekhi Mason: 12.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Keanu Dawes: 5.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Anthony Selden: 7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Tulane Players to Watch

  • Kevin Cross: 19.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Sion James: 15.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kolby King: 15.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Collin Holloway: 13.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jaylen Forbes: 14.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Rice vs. Tulane Stat Comparison

Tulane Rank Tulane AVG Rice AVG Rice Rank
3rd 91.7 Points Scored 74.4 198th
355th 82.5 Points Allowed 72.9 235th
345th 31.8 Rebounds 38.1 120th
363rd 4.5 Off. Rebounds 9.4 164th
240th 6.8 3pt Made 7.1 212th
96th 15.0 Assists 14.5 115th
197th 12.0 Turnovers 11.6 166th

