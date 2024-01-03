The San Diego State Aztecs (11-2, 0-0 MWC) welcome in the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 0-0 MWC) after winning eight straight home games. It begins at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego State vs. Fresno State matchup.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline Fresno State Moneyline

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

San Diego State has covered four times in 11 games with a spread this season.

In the Aztecs' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Fresno State is 4-8-0 ATS this year.

A total of eight Bulldogs games this year have gone over the point total.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), San Diego State is 34th in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have made the Aztecs' national championship odds the same now (+8000) compared to the beginning of the season (+8000).

San Diego State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

