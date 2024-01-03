How to Watch the TCU vs. Baylor Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Baylor Bears (12-0) carry a 12-game win streak into a home matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs (14-0), winners of 14 straight. It begins at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Cincinnati vs West Virginia
- Texas vs Texas Tech
- Kansas vs Iowa State
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Houston vs Kansas State
TCU vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison
- The Horned Frogs' 80.5 points per game are 25.2 more points than the 55.3 the Bears allow.
- When it scores more than 55.3 points, TCU is 14-0.
- Baylor is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 80.5 points.
- The Bears average 31.3 more points per game (84.7) than the Horned Frogs allow (53.4).
- Baylor is 12-0 when scoring more than 53.4 points.
- When TCU gives up fewer than 84.7 points, it is 14-0.
- The Bears are making 48.0% of their shots from the field, 15.7% higher than the Horned Frogs concede to opponents (32.3%).
- The Horned Frogs shoot 47.1% from the field, just 10.1% higher than the Bears concede.
TCU Leaders
- Sedona Prince: 21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148)
- Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)
- Jaden Owens: 8.0 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)
- Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Omaha
|W 96-56
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/22/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 87-34
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/30/2023
|BYU
|W 81-67
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Baylor
|-
|Foster Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.