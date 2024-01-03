The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (7-4) will host the Houston Christian Huskies (5-6) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Christian Scoring Comparison

The Huskies score an average of 56.2 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 55.1 the Islanders give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.1 points, Houston Christian is 4-2.

Texas A&M-CC's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 56.2 points.

The Islanders record 66.3 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 64.5 the Huskies give up.

Texas A&M-CC has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 64.5 points.

Houston Christian is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 66.3 points.

The Islanders are making 38.9% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% lower than the Huskies allow to opponents (39.0%).

The Huskies' 38.4 shooting percentage from the field is only 4.4 higher than the Islanders have conceded.

Texas A&M-CC Leaders

Alecia Westbrook: 10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.7 FG%

10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 STL, 43.7 FG% Nabaweeyah McGill: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 40.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

6.4 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 40.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Paige Allen: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Mireia Aguado: 6.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

6.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Violeta Verano: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.2 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-CC Schedule