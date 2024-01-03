The Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2) take on the Texas Longhorns (13-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday in Big 12 play. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
Texas vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Longhorns' 92.0 points per game are 35.7 more points than the 56.3 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 56.3 points, Texas is 13-1.
  • Texas Tech's record is 12-2 when it allows fewer than 92.0 points.
  • The Red Raiders average 17.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Longhorns allow (56.6).
  • When Texas Tech puts up more than 56.6 points, it is 12-2.
  • When Texas allows fewer than 73.6 points, it is 11-0.
  • This year the Red Raiders are shooting 42.9% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Longhorns give up.
  • The Longhorns' 52.1 shooting percentage from the field is 13.4 higher than the Red Raiders have given up.

Texas Leaders

  • Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
  • Madison Booker: 12.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)
  • Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
  • Amina Muhammad: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.4 FG%
  • Shaylee Gonzales: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.9 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (25-for-54)

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley W 104-51 UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/27/2023 Jackson State W 97-52 Moody Center
12/30/2023 Baylor L 85-79 Moody Center
1/3/2024 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
1/6/2024 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum
1/10/2024 TCU - Moody Center

