Thursday's game at Montagne Center has the Lamar Cardinals (6-4) matching up with the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-4) at 8:00 PM ET on January 4. Our computer prediction projects a 61-55 victory for Lamar, who are favored by our model.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals' most recent contest was a 67-48 loss to Arkansas on Sunday.

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 61, Incarnate Word 55

Other Southland Predictions

Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis

The Incarnate Word Cardinals beat the No. 236-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Tarleton State Texans, 57-42, on December 10, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).

Incarnate Word 2023-24 Best Wins

57-42 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 236) on December 10

67-57 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 284) on November 19

57-44 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 317) on November 27

Incarnate Word Leaders

Nina De Leon Negron: 9.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 31.9 FG%, 18.6 3PT% (8-for-43)

9.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 31.9 FG%, 18.6 3PT% (8-for-43) Destiny Terrell: 7.1 PTS, 44.3 FG%

7.1 PTS, 44.3 FG% Jorja Elliott: 8.8 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

8.8 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59) Aliyah Collins: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Chloe Storer: 5.4 PTS, 55.6 FG%

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

The Incarnate Word Cardinals have a +86 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.8 points per game. They're putting up 60.8 points per game, 263rd in college basketball, and are allowing 53.0 per outing to rank 18th in college basketball.

In 2023-24 the Incarnate Word Cardinals are averaging 19.1 more points per game at home (69.5) than on the road (50.4).

In 2023-24 Incarnate Word is allowing 9.2 fewer points per game at home (48.8) than away (58.0).

