Will Mason Marchment Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 4?
Should you wager on Mason Marchment to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchment stats and insights
- In 10 of 36 games this season, Marchment has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Avalanche this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 18.6% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 114 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Marchment recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|17:59
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|4
|3
|1
|15:36
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|15:25
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|15:16
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|14:43
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Home
|W 6-3
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
