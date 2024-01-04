Will Nils Lundkvist Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 4?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nils Lundkvist a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Lundkvist stats and insights
- Lundkvist is yet to score through 27 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- Lundkvist has picked up two assists on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (three per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Lundkvist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|19:31
|Home
|W 8-1
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|14:05
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:30
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|13:40
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
